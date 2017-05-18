Major League Soccer
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Columbus 3, Montreal 2
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie
New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 4, Seattle 1
Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie
Los Angeles 3, New York 1
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Philadelphia 2, Houston 0
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.