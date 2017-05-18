Major League Soccer

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 4, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Los Angeles 3, New York 1

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

