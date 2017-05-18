Emergency Landing For Plane With Cocaine Leads To Plea Deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Canadian passenger on a plane that made an emergency landing at Ohio University’s airport while carrying over 290 pounds (131 kilograms) of cocaine has agreed to plead guilty to a federal drug charge.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports the agreement filed Tuesday doesn’t say whether 45-year-old David Ayotte will testify against the pilot in custody on the same charge. Both are from Mirabel in suburban Montreal.

The pilot told officials a mechanical problem forced him to land March 29.

Ayotte will formally enter his plea later on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. The potential sentence could be years in prison and fines up to $10 million.

He remains jailed. His attorney, Diane Menashe, declined to comment Wednesday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

