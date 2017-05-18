NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Ailes’ statement on husband Roger Ailes’ death:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family. Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary. He was a loyal friend to so many. Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.

Those who wish to join us in that celebration are encouraged to consider making a donation to the Marine Corps-LawEnforcement Foundation. This terrific organization generously provides scholarships to children who lose a parent serving in the United State Marine Corps or any Federal Law Enforcement Agency.

Finally, at this time of sorrow and grief we ask you to respect our privacy.

Comments

comments