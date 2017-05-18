Alomar, Smoltz On New MLB Competition Committee

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and John Smoltz are among 16 men appointed to a new competition committee by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is the only holdover from the 14-man special committee for on-field matters appointed by then-Commissioner Bud Selig in 2009.

The panel announced Thursday includes managers Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees, Mike Matheny of St. Louis, Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buck Showalter of Baltimore. There are four baseball operations executives: New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto and Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

Other club executives include Pittsburgh president Frank Coonelly, Texas managing partner Ray Davis, Washington principal owner Mark Lerner, Miami president David Samson and Boston chairman Tom Werner.

Manfred is considering implementing speedup rules in 2018 that could include a pitch clock and limits on catchers’ trips to the mound.

