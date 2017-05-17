MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Viral Video Shows Teens Getting Pepper Sprayed For Class

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A video has gone viral showing more than a dozen Ohio high school students being pepper sprayed in the face.

The Barberton students agreed to be sprayed last week with their parents’ permission as part of a criminal science class exercise for aspiring police officers. Students also have been shocked with a stun gun for the class. Barberton is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

While some online commenters have been critical of parents for allowing their children to be pepper sprayed, students and parents called it a useful learning experience.

One copy of the video has been viewed more than 15 million times.

The Barberton schools superintendent says the pepper spray training was conducted by an instructor who is a former police chief.

