Ohio Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His ‘sick’ Mom At Home

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio man accused of fatally stabbing his 76-year-old mother at their Akron home has been jailed on a murder charge.

Cleveland.com reports that the suspect’s father said in a recorded 911 call on Tuesday that the woman was “sick” and that the son “couldn’t take it anymore.” The older man pleaded for medical help and said his son was still there crying in the kitchen, where the injured woman was.

Emergency responders found she had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Her son, 48-year-old Michael Gleisinger, was taken to the Summit County Jail. Akron Municipal Court records listed no attorney for him.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name.

