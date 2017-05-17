MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio High School Students Get Pepper Sprayed For Class

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A group of Ohio high school students has voluntarily gotten pepper sprayed in the face.

More than a dozen Barberton High School students agreed to be sprayed last week with their parents’ permission as part of a class exercise for aspiring police officers. Students also have been shocked with a stun gun for the criminal science class.

One copy of a video of the students being sprayed has been viewed online more than 15 million times.

While some online commenters have been critical of the parents for allowing their children to be pepper sprayed, students and parents call it a useful learning experience.

The superintendent says the class exercise was conducted by an instructor who is a former police chief.

Barberton is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company