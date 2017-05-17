More Charges Dropped Against Former Highway Patrol Commander

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database against a former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander.

The Marietta Times reports ( ) William Elschlager still faces one count of tampering with records and six counts of theft. Stalking and abduction charges against him were dismissed last month. Authorities accused the 48-year-old Elschlager of stalking a subordinate’s wife after an affair and accessing personal information about 10 other women from the database.

The remaining charges concern allegations he stole guns set to be destroyed while a patrol sergeant in Delaware County.

The newspaper reports the prosecutor in southeast Ohio’s Washington County wouldn’t say why the database-related counts were dismissed. Elschlager’s trial has been scheduled to start Monday.

Elschlager’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company