Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Woman At National Park

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 28-year-old Ohio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted murder for shooting a woman at a national park.

DeZay Ely, of Akron, could face 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August. Ely also pleaded guilty Tuesday to discharging a weapon during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Ely test-fired a gun before shooting the 18-year-old woman three times and leaving her for dead last July at Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Valley National Park. She was found by a jogger.

Prosecutors say Ely wanted to kill the woman to prevent her from revealing robbery plans.

The case against a 27-year-old Akron man who was with Ely is pending.

Ely’s public defender didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

