MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Autopsies Show Smoke Inhalation Killed 7 House Fire Victims

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio medical examiner says the two adults and five children found dead after a house fire died from smoke inhalation.

A Summit County medical examiner’s office investigator says the bodies of 35-year-old Dennis Huggins and his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, have been identified. He says the children’s bodies will have to be identified through DNA testing.

The investigator says none of the bodies had injuries unrelated to the fire.

The dead children have been named as 1-year-old Cameron Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins and 14-year-old Jered Boggs.

The seven died along with a family dog in the fire early Monday in Akron. The two-story home was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire authorities haven’t determined the cause of the blaze.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company