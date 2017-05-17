MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

60-plus Guns Seized From Home Of Man Who Killed Cop, 2 Women

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have found more than 60 guns at the home of an Ohio man who fatally shot three people, including his former girlfriend and a new police chief.

The Newark Advocate reports (http://ohne.ws/2rrhjML) the guns were found Friday at 43-year-old Thomas Hartless’ home just hours after he killed Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz at a nursing home before killing himself.

Authorities say Medrano had obtained civil protection orders against Hartless in connection with domestic violence cases.

Hartless was freed in April after his latest domestic violence case. A judge acknowledges “mistakes were made” and says he will review how similar cases are handled.

Funerals are scheduled Friday for Medrano and Saturday for DiSario. A memorial service is planned Wednesday for Krantz.

