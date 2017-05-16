The Latest: Evidence Tampering Charge In Probe Of 8 Slayings

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the unsolved slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device.

The Ohio attorney general’s office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio.

Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings. Manley is the brother of victim Dana Rhoden.

Manley’s phone is disconnected, and online court records don’t list an attorney. Manley’s father, Leonard Manley, told the Cincinnati Enquirer his son would turn himself in.

No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

11:15 a.m.

Authorities investigating the slayings of eight family members in southern Ohio have taken a trailer linked to the family of one victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The trailer was taken from one of multiple sites that authorities searched late last week. Bernie Brown owns property in Peebles where the trailer had been stored and says its owners needed a place to keep household items for a bit after recently selling their Adams County farm.

The Pike County sheriff and the Ohio attorney general’s office won’t discuss details of the investigation, including any searches.

No arrests have been made in the April 2016 slayings of seven adults and one teenage boy from the Rhoden family. They were found shot at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

