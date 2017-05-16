MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Faces Misconduct Investigation

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 51 groups and individuals seek a disciplinary counsel investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics breach.

The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports Kennedy has denied wrongdoing. She says she often speaks to civic organizations.

The Toledo Right to Life executive director says Kennedy’s speech at a “legislative briefing” breakfast didn’t mention abortion.

Groups involved in the complaint include the Ohio National Organization for Women and the Physicians Action Network. Some have called for Kennedy to recuse herself from abortion-related hearings.

The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that has kept open Toledo’s last abortion clinic.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

