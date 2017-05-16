Ohio Supreme Court Asked To Expand Juveniles’ Legal Rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juvenile justice advocates are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to expand the legal rights of children charged with crimes.

Court rules currently require that children facing the juvenile equivalent of a felony charge be required to at least consult with a lawyer before waiving that right.

A coalition of groups on Monday asked the court to expand that requirement to children facing lesser charges, such as shoplifting or truancy.

Kim Tandy, the Children’s Law Center executive director, says no child should go through the juvenile system without access to a lawyer, no matter where they live or what they’re charged with.

Court spokesman Ed Miller declined comment.

