MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Rep. Pat Tiberi Decides Not To Make 2018 US Senate Run

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee) has decided not to run in Ohio’s upcoming Senate race.

The nine-term Republican congressman announced his decision Tuesday.

Tiberi was seen as a potential general election threat to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces re-election next year. Tiberi’s moderate stances and support from the GOP establishment would have been contrasted with the veteran Brown’s liberal voting record.

The remaining Brown challenger, Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL), is running as an ultra-conservative in his re-match against the incumbent senator.

Tiberi said in a statement that he was humbled by the encouragement he received to run, but adds he can’t “make the most difference” for Ohioans and be the husband, father and son he wants to be while embarking on a statewide campaign.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company