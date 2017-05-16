Names Chosen For 3 Columbus Zoo Polar Bear Cubs

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three polar bear cubs born to two different mothers at a central Ohio zoo last year now have names.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium looked to the public for help in naming Anana’s female cub born Nov. 8. Amelia Gray emerged as the winner in the worldwide contest.

Zoo staff chose the names for Aurora’s twin cubs born Nov. 14. The female cub is named Neva, meaning white snow, and the male is Nuniq, after the cubs’ late father.

Nanuq fathered five surviving offspring as part of a conservation effort at the zoo. He was euthanized in April after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer and few options for treatment.

