MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Ordered Deported For Hiding Yugoslavia War Activities

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who hid his involvement with a Serbian army unit that committed atrocities in the former Yugoslavia has been ordered removed from the U.S.

Fifty-nine-year-old Akron resident Ilija Josipovic (IL’-yuh joh-si-POHV’-ik) pleaded guilty this year to possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.

Federal prosecutors say Josipovic failed to tell U.S. officials when applying for refugee status in 2002 about his Serbian military service in Yugoslavia from 1992 to 1996.

Josipovic also was accused of using a falsely obtained permanent resident card when applying for a driver’s license in 2012 and possessing a card in 2014. His attorney has declined to comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company