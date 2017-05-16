MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jaguars Sign Draft Picks Dede Westbrook, Blair Brown

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed two draft picks Tuesday, getting deals done with receiver Dede Westbrook and linebacker Blair Brown.

Westbrook, a fourth-round selection from Oklahoma and a 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist, signed a four-year deal projected to be worth a little more than $3 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. It included a signing bonus of around $700,000. Brown, a fifth-round pick from Ohio, signed a four-year deal projected to be worth $2.7 million. It included a $300,000 signing bonus.

Westbrook was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, catching 80 passes for 1,524 yards and setting a school record with 17 receiving touchdowns.

Brown played in 42 games during his four-year college career totaling 266 tackles, 25 ½ tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks.

