International League

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
Buffalo 8, Syracuse 6

Gwinnett 5, Norfolk 3

Columbus 5, Indianapolis 4

Toledo 5, Louisville 3

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 8, Pawtucket 4, 12 innings

Charlotte 6, Durham 4

Lehigh Valley 1, Rochester 0

Indianapolis at Columbus, TBD

Louisville at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 5:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

