MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Bengals’ ‘Pacman’ Jones Pleads Guilty To 1 Count

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation this year.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor’s request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served — two days — on the obstructing official business count.

The 33-year-old Jones apologized in court Tuesday for his behavior and specifically to a Cincinnati police officer he made profane comments to after his arrest.

The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 in the latest incident in a career marked by legal issues.

Jones is still subject to potential NFL discipline.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company