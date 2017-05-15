Ohio Gas Prices Rise But Remain Below National Average

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week, though drivers in the state are still paying less than the national average.

Ohio’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.26 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.19 a week ago and just a penny more than the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.34 Monday. That’s a penny cheaper than a week ago but above the average of $2.22 reported at this time last year.

AAA says gas prices had slowly dropped in early May because of a glut of available gasoline in the U.S., high production and a drop in crude oil prices.

