Jail For Drunken Police Officer Who Dropped Gun During Movie

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer who dropped a gun inside a movie theater while intoxicated has received five days in jail and 55 days of house arrest.

Police say 50-year-old Sgt. Shauna Lambert was off duty in January when she dropped her department-issued handgun and caused a movie theater to be evacuated in Milford, just east of Cincinnati.

Lambert pleaded no contest in March to using weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic. Her sentence includes 80 hours of community service and two years of probation with alcohol testing.

Lambert’s personnel file shows it’s her second alcohol-related arrest. Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash arrested Lambert in April 2016, saying she was driving under the influence.

The Cincinnati Police Department says Lambert could face discipline.

