Investor Plans High-tech Gondola Rides For Cleveland

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A tech entrepreneur is looking to boost tourism in Cleveland through “mixed reality” lakefront aerial gondola rides.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports Jon Stahl’s project is called the .

Stahl says the gondolas would make several stops along Lake Erie and riders can experience a mix of augmented reality and virtual reality. He says his company can create the technology to show facts or educational videos through the glass of the cable cars.

He wants Cleveland City Council’s approval to raise $700,000 for engineers to analyze the feasibility of his vision. He also seeks the mayor’s support for the project.

Stahl says his project will be “iconic” for Cleveland.

