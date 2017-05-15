Indians Drop Slumping Encarnacion From Cleanup To 5th

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have dropped slumping slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the cleanup spot for the first time this season.

Encarnacion was set to bat fifth instead of fourth Monday night at home against Tampa Bay. He hit cleanup in the first 36 games.

Encarnacion has struggled since signing a three-year, $60 million contract with Cleveland. He is hitting .206 with five homers and 11 RBIs.

The 34-year-old Encarnacion hit a home run on opening day, but has yet to provide the production the Indians expected when they signed him in January. He hit 42 homers and drove in 127 runs for Toronto last year.

Encarnacion is stuck in an 0-for-12 slump. He’s batting .094 (3 for 32) with six RBIs with runners in scoring position.

Indians manager Terry Francona says he’s confident it’s only a matter of time until Encarnacion starts producing.

“I’m telling you, he’s going to be fine,” Francona said. “I know it hasn’t been his best month. He’ll be just fine.”

Carlos Santana is batting cleanup after being moved from leadoff to fifth over the weekend.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company