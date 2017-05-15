Fire Officials: 7 People Killed In Fire At Ohio Home

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A fire chief says seven people have died in a northeast Ohio house fire.

Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker didn’t say how many of the dead are children or adults at a news conference outside the Akron home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Neighbors and a relative have said there were children inside the home where a fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Tucker says the Akron Fire Department is working with the state fire marshal’s office and Akron police to determine the cause of the blaze. A fire marshal’s official says investigators have collected evidence.

The fire occurred just a block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

