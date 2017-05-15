Baby Boy Found Dead In Apparently Abandoned Car In NW Ohio

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in northwest Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

Toledo police say the child’s body was found on Friday night in a vehicle that had been parked on the city’s west side for some time. They were working to identify the boy, who was believed to be about 2 months old.

WTOL-TV reports a coroner conducted an autopsy but couldn’t determine the cause of death because of decomposition. Authorities weren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

Police Lt. Daniel Gerken told The Blade newspaper that officers are investigating whether there is any connection between the child and the owner of the vehicle.

