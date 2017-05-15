American Athletic Conference Extends Aresco’s Contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has extended the contract of Commissioner Mike Aresco through June 2022.

The conference announced the deal Monday.

Aresco became commissioner in 2012 and led the conference through a tumultuous transition from the Big East to the American. He helped rebuild and rebrand the conference as realignment stripped the Big East of many of its signature members.

The conference has added eight full members under Aresco, plus Navy for football. Wichita State will join as a non-football member in 2017-18.

Since relaunching in 2013, the American Athletic Conference has been the most lucrative and competitive of the FBS conferences outside the Power Five. Under Aresco, the conference has pushed a Power Six initiative in the hopes of placing the AAC among the highest-revenue leagues in college sports.

