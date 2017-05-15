9 Students Injured In School Bus Accident

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say nine Ohio students have been injured in a school bus accident.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) the crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Monday in Dayton when a car rear-ended the bus in Dayton.

Investigators say nine of the 32 elementary school students on the bus along with the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr says she doesn’t believe any of the injuries are serious.

Police are investigating.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company