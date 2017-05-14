SWAT Team Seeks Evidence In Ohio Family’s Massacre

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A special weapons and tactics team is helping search for evidence in the execution-style slayings of eight people in southern Ohio last year.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marc Gofstein tells WBNS-TV ( ) that a swat team conducted searches in Pike County on Saturday. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office tells WBNS that the search was related to one in Adams County on Friday. Details on the swat team’s role were not disclosed.

Law enforcement officials are trying to uncover information about the seven adults and teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death April 22, 2016 at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus. Three young children were unharmed.

Family members have pleaded for anyone with information to step up.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company