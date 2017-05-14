Senators-Penguins Sums

First Period_1, Ottawa, Pageau 8 (Ryan), 14:32. Penalties_Macarthur, OTT, (hooking), 3:43; Ottawa bench, served by Stone (too many men on the ice), 4:58; Smith, OTT, (delay of game), 16:12; Claesson, OTT, (high sticking), 19:25.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (holding), 0:49; Stone, OTT, (interference), 7:33.

Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Hainsey, Kunitz), 14:25. Penalties_Ruhwedel, PIT, (hooking), 1:22.

Overtime_3, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (Stone, Pageau), 4:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-12-14-3_35. Pittsburgh 8-11-7-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 9-4 (28 shots-27 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 8-5 (35-33).

A_18,614 (18,387). T_2:56.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

Comments

comments