Homeowners Sue To Stop Ohio Gas Pipeline Construction

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — More than 60 property owners in northeast Ohio are asking a federal court to block a proposed high-pressure natural gas pipeline.

Organizers of the Coalition to Reroute Nexus say a suit filed Friday in U.S. district court charges that the project violates the owners’ due process rights, misuses eminent domain to take property, and jeopardizes their safety. It seeks injunctions against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Nexus Gas Transmission.

Nexus spokesman Adam Parker says that while the company can’t comment on pending litigation, it has undergone “rigorous environmental review” and will meet all regulations.

A message for comment was emailed to the commission.

The city of Green is also considering a lawsuit to stop the pipeline, which it says will cause economic harm and hurt environmentally fragile wetlands.

