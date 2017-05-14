Belt HR, Giants Beat Reds 8-3 For 1st 3-game Win Streak

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt homered again and the San Francisco Giants posted their first three-game winning streak of the season, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Sunday.

Belt hit his third home run in four games. Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez each drove in two runs and Buster Posey had two hits for the Giants.

Scooter Gennett drove in two runs for the Reds, who lost their third straight.

Jeff Samardzija (1-5) snapped a personal six-game losing streak dating to last season. He gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Reds starter Tim Adleman (2-2) gave up four runs and was taken out after the first inning because of a neck strain.

