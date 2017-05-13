Officials Unveil New Trails At State Park

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — Two new hiking trails are now open at a popular Ohio state park.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that state officials and special guests recently had a ribbon-cutting for a pair of trails at Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio. Hemlock Bridge Trail and Whispering Cave Trail combine for 2.5 miles of scenic hiking.

The new trails include the park’s second-largest cave and a swinging bridge.

Hocking Hills’ additions come as the park continues to upgrade. Officials plan to build a new dining lodge, renovate older cabins and add more trail signs.

President of the Hocking Hills Tourism Association, Rebecca Miller, says that park improvements draw more visitors. Miller adds that these visitors boost the local economy when they eat at restaurants and rent private cabins.

