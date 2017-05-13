Missouri S&T’s First Female Chancellor Wraps Up Duties

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — The first woman to lead the Missouri University of Science and Technology has worked to improve diversity at the male-dominated Rolla school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch ( ) reports S&T Chancellor Cheryl Schrader is wrapping up her duties this month at the 8,800-student campus, which is about 77 percent male. She has been hired to lead Wright State University in southwest Ohio.

Schrader says the female students at Missouri S&T are often in the top of their class and leaders of the student organizations. Schrader guesses that there are no “average” women at S&T because “they’ve had to work harder to succeed and be accepted.”

Under Schrader’s five-year tenure as S&T’s top administrator, the number of female leaders on campus has tripled. Schrader preaches about the value of diverse leaders.

