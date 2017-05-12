Thursday’s Scores
Beloit W. Branch 10, Warren Howland 2
Bloom-Carroll 7, Newark Licking Valley 2
Caledonia River Valley 19, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Chardon NDCL 23, Painesville Harvey 2
Cortland Lakeview 4, Salem 1
Delaware Buckeye Valley 5, Whitehall-Yearling 4
Eaton 11, Day. Carroll 1
Granville 29, Cols. West 2
Hebron Lakewood 26, Cols. South 0
Hubbard 13, Alliance 0
Jefferson Area 12, Geneva 2
LaGrange Keystone 12, Parma Padua 2
Mantua Crestwood 3, Brooklyn 1
Medina Buckeye 8, Fairview 7
Mentor Lake Cath. 5, Chesterland W. Geauga 1
New Richmond 5, Cin. McNicholas 2
Oberlin Firelands 14, Rocky River 3
Parma Hts. Holy Name 11, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Perry 4, Ashtabula Edgewood 3
Plain City Jonathan Alder 7, Cols. International 0
Richfield Revere 8, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 1
Shaker Hts. Laurel at Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, ppd. to May 15.
Streetsboro at Peninsula Woodridge, ppd. to May 15.
Sunbury Big Walnut 5, Cols. Bexley 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 7, Worthington Christian 2
Cardington-Lincoln 10, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Cle. VASJ 10, Beachwood 0
Conneaut 1, Wickliffe 0, 8 innings
Gates Mills Gilmour 21, Warrensville Hts. 3
Johnstown Northridge 14, Heath 5
Johnstown-Monroe 8, Fredericktown 2
Kirtland 5, Newton Falls 4
Loudonville 6, Apple Creek Waynedale 1
Milford Center Fairbanks 5, W. Jefferson 4
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3, Huron 2
Oberlin 6, Rocky River Lutheran W. 3
Richwood N. Union 8, Marion Elgin 3
Sullivan Black River 6, Orrville 5
Wooster Triway 4, Doylestown Chippewa 1
Youngs. Ursuline 12, Mineral Ridge 0
Beaver Eastern 6, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 5
Belpre 13, S. Webster 3
Carey 7, Arcadia 6
Cin. Christian 7, Hamilton New Miami 4
Continental 9, Defiance Ayersville 4
Convoy Crestview 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 0
Danville 24, Gahanna Christian 0
DeGraff Riverside 18, Sidney Fairlawn 0
Edgerton 8, Montpelier 2
Fairfield Christian 7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2
Gibsonburg 13, Sandusky St. Mary 3
Glouster Trimble 6, Reedsville Eastern 4
Granville Christian 7, Howard E. Knox 5
Hicksville 2, Haviland Wayne Trace 1
Kansas Lakota 10, Lakeside Danbury 2
Minster 9, Ridgeway Ridgemont 3
Monroeville 4, Greenwich S. Cent. 3
New Bremen 11, Maria Stein Marion Local 8
Peebles 3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 2
Pioneer N. Central 9, Liberty Center 8
Racine Southern 6, Waterford 0
Rockford Parkway 9, Lima Cent. Cath. 0
Russia 4, Bradford 2
Sherwood Fairview 12, Edon 6
Sycamore Mohawk 6, Plymouth 5
W. Unity Hilltop 11, Stryker 1