Thursday’s Scores

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
Beloit W. Branch 10, Warren Howland 2

Bloom-Carroll 7, Newark Licking Valley 2

Caledonia River Valley 19, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Chardon NDCL 23, Painesville Harvey 2

Cortland Lakeview 4, Salem 1

Delaware Buckeye Valley 5, Whitehall-Yearling 4

Eaton 11, Day. Carroll 1

Granville 29, Cols. West 2

Hebron Lakewood 26, Cols. South 0

Hubbard 13, Alliance 0

Jefferson Area 12, Geneva 2

LaGrange Keystone 12, Parma Padua 2

Mantua Crestwood 3, Brooklyn 1

Medina Buckeye 8, Fairview 7

Mentor Lake Cath. 5, Chesterland W. Geauga 1

New Richmond 5, Cin. McNicholas 2

Oberlin Firelands 14, Rocky River 3

Parma Hts. Holy Name 11, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Perry 4, Ashtabula Edgewood 3

Plain City Jonathan Alder 7, Cols. International 0

Richfield Revere 8, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 1

Shaker Hts. Laurel at Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, ppd. to May 15.

Streetsboro at Peninsula Woodridge, ppd. to May 15.

Sunbury Big Walnut 5, Cols. Bexley 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 7, Worthington Christian 2

Cardington-Lincoln 10, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Cle. VASJ 10, Beachwood 0

Conneaut 1, Wickliffe 0, 8 innings

Gates Mills Gilmour 21, Warrensville Hts. 3

Johnstown Northridge 14, Heath 5

Johnstown-Monroe 8, Fredericktown 2

Kirtland 5, Newton Falls 4

Loudonville 6, Apple Creek Waynedale 1

Milford Center Fairbanks 5, W. Jefferson 4

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3, Huron 2

Oberlin 6, Rocky River Lutheran W. 3

Richwood N. Union 8, Marion Elgin 3

Sullivan Black River 6, Orrville 5

Wooster Triway 4, Doylestown Chippewa 1

Youngs. Ursuline 12, Mineral Ridge 0

Beaver Eastern 6, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 5

Belpre 13, S. Webster 3

Carey 7, Arcadia 6

Cin. Christian 7, Hamilton New Miami 4

Continental 9, Defiance Ayersville 4

Convoy Crestview 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 0

Danville 24, Gahanna Christian 0

DeGraff Riverside 18, Sidney Fairlawn 0

Edgerton 8, Montpelier 2

Fairfield Christian 7, Sugar Grove Berne Union 2

Gibsonburg 13, Sandusky St. Mary 3

Glouster Trimble 6, Reedsville Eastern 4

Granville Christian 7, Howard E. Knox 5

Hicksville 2, Haviland Wayne Trace 1

Kansas Lakota 10, Lakeside Danbury 2

Minster 9, Ridgeway Ridgemont 3

Monroeville 4, Greenwich S. Cent. 3

New Bremen 11, Maria Stein Marion Local 8

Peebles 3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 2

Pioneer N. Central 9, Liberty Center 8

Racine Southern 6, Waterford 0

Rockford Parkway 9, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

Russia 4, Bradford 2

Sherwood Fairview 12, Edon 6

Sycamore Mohawk 6, Plymouth 5

W. Unity Hilltop 11, Stryker 1

