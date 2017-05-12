The Latest: Woman Who Works Near Nursing Home Heard Gunshots

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Ohio police chief and two nursing home employees (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A woman who works about a block from where an Ohio police chief and two nursing home employees were killed says she heard gunshots followed by screaming and then sirens.

Kathy Rogers owns a thrift shop on the same block as Pine Kirk Care Center.

Rogers said Friday she could hear a man yelling and screaming but wasn’t sure what he was saying.

Rogers says she went across the street to a neighbor’s home and hunkered down with a group of about nine adults and eight children.

Authorities say a gunman shot Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, who’d only been on the job for about three weeks.

Investigators say two nursing home employees were also shot and killed. The gunman was later found dead.

12:45 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman has fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the suspected gunman was also found dead Friday.

Thorp identified the slain police chief as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department. Thorp says Disario had only been on the job for three weeks.

Thorp says Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Thorp says two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.

Thorp says Disario was a father of six children with a seventh child on the way.

