Strong Storms Spawn Tornado In Oklahoma, Threaten Region

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Strong storms spawned one tornado, and possibly two in Oklahoma, and threaten parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. The storms stretched from northeast Texas through the mid-Atlantic states to the North Carolina coast.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso Thursday and a possible tornado struck near Perkins, about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Damage was reported to roofs and trees, but there are no reports of injuries.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are at risk of storms producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds through Thursday night.

States in the potential path for storms include Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

