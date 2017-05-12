Ohio High School Hit With Penalties Over Recruiting, Permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced penalties for a Cincinnati high school that it says had football recruiting violations and failed to get proper permits for six coaches.

The association’s statement Thursday said Walnut Hills High School will be placed on probation through June 2019 and fined $1,500 for failing to get the required permits for the six coaches.

OHSAA Commissioner Dan Ross said the association is concerned over recruiting violations, but even more concerned that the school allowed “individuals to coach who haven’t been certified.”

Sanctions for Walnut Hills also include a public reprimand and an audit of all of its coaches’ permits.

Cincinnati Public Schools and the Walnut Hills High School administration said in a statement that they accept the findings and penalties.

