Former NFL Player Michael Jackson Dyson Dies In Wreck

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TANGIPAHOA, La. (AP) — An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village.

Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight says it happened about 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. 51, south of the Village of Tangipahoa (tan-JUH-puh-ho-uh), where Dyson held office from 2009-2012.

Dwight says the 48-year-old Dyson, of Tangipahoa, was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 51 at a high rate of speed, when 20-year-old Destiny Gordon, of Kentwood, Louisiana, backed her car from a parking space across both lanes of the highway into the motorcycle’s path. Investigators say because of the motorcycle’s speed, it penetrated the driver’s side door, killing both Jackson and Gordon.

Jackson played eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 1991-98.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company