The Latest: Trump Creates Panel To Investigate Voter Fraud

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the commission to review alleged voter fraud and vote suppression in the U.S. election system (all times local):

2:18 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a commission to look at the public’s confidence in the integrity of the voting system.

The long-awaited panel follows Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

The commission will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (KOH’-bahk) will co-chair it.

She says the group plans to complete its work with a report to the president by 2018.

