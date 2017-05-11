Police Fire At Stabbing Suspect After Pursuit

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A stabbing suspect is recovering at a hospital after a police chase in Ohio that ended with officers shooting at him.

Police say the 36-year-old man suffered minor injuries but it’s not clear if he was hit by gunfire. No officers were injured.

The pursuit started in Newark after a 911 call about a woman being stabbed in the neck and back. Officers arriving at the scene saw a man driving away and began to chase him.

Newark police Sgt. Clint Eskins said the officers pursued him for several miles before he drove off the road and into a field. At that point, police fired at the man. Eskins said it was not clear if he had a gun.

