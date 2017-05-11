Ohio Court Upholds Backpack Search That Led To Bullets, Gun

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a student’s backpack search that authorities say led first to the discovery of bullets and later a gun.

At issue before the high court was whether a second search of the backpack violated the student’s privacy rights, which are generally weaker inside school walls.

The court ruled unanimously Thursday that the search furthered the “compelling governmental interest” in protecting students from harm.

The decision reverses lower court rulings that tossed out the evidence.

A Columbus city high school security official searched the backpack in 2013 after it was found on a bus. The official conducted a second search after he recalled the student had alleged gang ties.

That search led to finding a gun on the student.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company