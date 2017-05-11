MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New USDA Position Is Intended To Boost Agricultural Trade

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is creating a top post at the department to handle trade and foreign agricultural matters.

The new undersecretary position is a sign of Perdue’s efforts to promote the U.S. agricultural industry at a time when President Donald Trump has tried to undo trade pacts that benefit American farmers.

Perdue is set to make the announcement in Cincinnati on Thursday. He’ll be standing along the Ohio River, where barges filled with grain bound for overseas markets will serve as a backdrop.

The former Georgia governor helped persuade Trump last month not to withdraw from a trade pact with Mexico and Canada. Perdue made the case that withdrawing would be devastating to U.S. farmers. Trump has said he’ll work to renegotiate the deal.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company