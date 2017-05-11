MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Convicted Of Murder In Baby Daughter’s Death Sentenced

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted shaking his infant daughter before she was found dead in a car seat in his truck has been sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 18 years.

Court officials say 22-year-old Brian Hayslip had pleaded guilty to murder and evidence-tampering charges. The Springfield man was sentenced Thursday in a Clark County court.

Hayslip’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Court documents say Hayslip told police his 3-month-old daughter, Lilly, died after he shook her when she began crying Dec. 27 at his home in Springfield, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Her body was found in Hayslip’s running truck. Authorities tracked Hayslip to a field, where he said he was looking for a place to bury the girl.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company