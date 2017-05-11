Macy’s Misses Street 1Q Forecasts

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Macy’s Inc. is reporting a first-quarter profit of $71 million.

The Cincinnati company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.47 billion.

Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

_____

Keywords: Macy’s, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company