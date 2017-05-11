Jordanian In Ohio Accused Of Trying To Join Terrorist Group

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A Jordanian citizen living in Ohio has been indicted on a charge of attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State group against the Syrian leadership.

The U.S. Justice Department says 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini (layth wah-LEED’ ah-leh-BEEN’-ee) was arrested last month at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Prosecutors say that he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. and that he was attempting to fly to Turkey or Jordan before joining up with Islamic State group fighters.

A message was left with Alebbini’s federal public defender seeking comment on the charges.

Court records say Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry at the Turkish embassy in Washington, but those charges were later dropped.

