Goins’ Hit Caps Comeback As Blue Jays Beat Indians 8-7

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.

Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for the Blue Jays, who won consecutive series for the first time this season.

Carrera hit a one-out single in the ninth off Cody Allen, and Justin Smoak and Steve Pearce walked with two outs. Goins lined the first pitch into the right-field corner for his third hit of the game.

Roberto Osuna (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

Jason Kipnis and Brandon Guyer each had three RBIs for the Indians, who led 7-3 in the third. Kipnis was 0 for 9 in the series before his two-run, first-inning double off Francisco Liriano.

Bautista homered in the bottom half against Danny Salazar, who has allowed 11 earned runs in the first inning over seven starts.

Cleveland’s first seven batters reached in the third as the Indians chased Liriano, allowed a season-worst seven runs in two-plus innings and failing to finish four innings for the second straight start. Kipnis and Jose Ramirez had RBI singles, and Brandon Guyer greeted Dominic Leone with a three-run double.

Steve Pearce hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom halfd and Goins chased Salazar with an RBI single. Salazar matched a season-worst by allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Carrera tied the score 7-all in the fourth with a two-out homer off Dan Otero.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Abraham Almonte left with a sore right shoulder after flying out to end the top of the second. He was replaced by Michael Martinez. … C Yan Gomes (illness) was replaced by Roberto Perez in the bottom of the third.

Blue Jays: DH Kendrys Morales, who left Tuesday’s game with a sore left hamstring, was held out of the starting lineup. Morales had an MRI Wednesday and has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain. He is day to day. … SS Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) hopes to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Dunedin this weekend and could rejoin the Blue Jays when they begin a series at Atlanta next Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland is off Thursday a three-game series against visiting Minnesota. RHP Josh Tomlin (2-3, 7.13) will have an extra day of rest before facing the Twins. Tomlin is 1-2 with a 9.95 ERA in three home starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (1-2, 3.14) starts the opener of a four-game series against Seattle. Estrada matched a season-worst by allowing five runs at Tampa Bay on May 6.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments