Suspect In 5 Slayings Pleads Guilty, Avoids Death Sentence

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The brother of a victim in a quintuple homicide had to be dragged by deputies from a Cleveland courtroom after trying to attack a defendant who had pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings to avoid a possible death sentence.

Twenty-one-year-old James Sparks-Henderson entered guilty pleas to aggravated murder and other charges Wednesday in the November 2014 slayings at a home in Cleveland. A judge sentenced him to five consecutive life prison terms.

Authorities say Sparks-Henderson fatally shot 41-year-old Sherita Johnson, her unborn child, 60-year-old Lemon Bryant; 19-year-old Ja’Rio Taylor and 17-year-old Shaylona Williams.

Johnson’s brother lunged at Sparks-Henderson after telling him he was glad he’d suffer in prison every day for the rest of his life.

Sparks-Henderson’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company