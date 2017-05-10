Study Shows Continue Growth In Ohio Tourism Industry In 2016

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials have released data from a study showing continued growth in the state’s tourism industry last year.

The data released Wednesday show direct visitor spending in 2016 was estimated at $34 billion. That was an increase of about a billion dollars from 2015. Officials say direct visitor spending generated an estimated $43 billion in sales, up from $42 billion the previous year.

The number of tourism visits to and within Ohio increased from 207 million in 2015 to 212 million visits last year.

Nearly 42 million of those 212 million visits in 2016 were overnight trips. Officials say research shows that overnight visitors spend, on average, more than three times the amount spent by daytrip visitors.

Longwoods International conducted research for the study, in partnership with Tourism Economics.

