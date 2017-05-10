Severe Storms, Tornadoes Possible In Oklahoma And Texas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A tornado watch has been issued in northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma as strong thunderstorms move through the region.

The watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says storms with possible tornadoes are forecast from the Southern Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley. There is a slight risk of severe storms from central Texas and southeast Colorado to southern Iowa and parts of Illinois and Indiana.

The area includes more than 241,000 square miles with a population of more than 12.5 million people.

The storms are to move eastward on Thursday, affecting eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas, northwest Louisiana, much of Arkansas, southern Missouri, southern Illinois, northern Kentucky, southern Indiana, southern Ohio and West Virginia.

