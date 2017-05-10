Severe Storms, Tornadoes Possible In Oklahoma And Texas

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A tornado watch has been issued in northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma as strong thunderstorms move through the region.

The watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says storms with possible tornadoes are forecast from the Southern Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley. There is a slight risk of severe storms from central Texas and southeast Colorado to southern Iowa and parts of Illinois and Indiana.

The area includes more than 241,000 square miles with a population of more than 12.5 million people.

The storms are to move eastward on Thursday, affecting eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas, northwest Louisiana, much of Arkansas, southern Missouri, southern Illinois, northern Kentucky, southern Indiana, southern Ohio and West Virginia.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company